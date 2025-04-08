Left Menu

Florida Gators Clinch Third NCAA Basketball Title in Thrilling Comeback

Florida Gators secured their third NCAA men's basketball title by defeating Houston 65-63. Senior Will Richard scored 18 points, leading the comeback. Head coach Todd Golden, aged 39, became the youngest to win the title since 1983. This marks Florida's first title game victory since 2007.

The Florida Gators triumphed in a dramatic comeback to clinch their third NCAA men's basketball championship, overcoming a daunting 12-point second-half deficit to edge out Houston in a 65-63 victory.

Senior standout Will Richard spearheaded the offensive charge with 18 points, helping Florida claim its first national title since its victory in 2007. Houston had the game under control with a stellar defensive strategy, keeping Florida sharpshooter Walter Clayton Jr. at bay in the first half.

Head coach Todd Golden, at the age of 39, made history by becoming the youngest coach to secure an NCAA title since 1983, marking a remarkable milestone in his coaching career.

