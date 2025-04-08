Florida Gators Clinch Third NCAA Basketball Title in Thrilling Comeback

The Florida Gators triumphed in a dramatic comeback to clinch their third NCAA men's basketball championship, overcoming a daunting 12-point second-half deficit to edge out Houston in a 65-63 victory.

Senior standout Will Richard spearheaded the offensive charge with 18 points, helping Florida claim its first national title since its victory in 2007. Houston had the game under control with a stellar defensive strategy, keeping Florida sharpshooter Walter Clayton Jr. at bay in the first half.

Head coach Todd Golden, at the age of 39, made history by becoming the youngest coach to secure an NCAA title since 1983, marking a remarkable milestone in his coaching career.

