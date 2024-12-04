Left Menu

Shockwaves in Healthcare: CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot outside a Manhattan hotel before a scheduled investor meeting. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. The incident has sent shockwaves through the healthcare and business communities, leading to the abrupt cancellation of the investor event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:41 IST
Shockwaves in Healthcare: CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan
Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, where he was set to give a talk at an investor meeting. A source, speaking under anonymity, confirmed the fatal shooting.

The police, withholding the identity of the victim, stated that a 50-year-old individual was shot around 6:45 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel before the perpetrator fled the scene. Despite being promptly taken to a nearby hospital, Thompson could not be saved.

Mayor Eric Adams commented that the initial investigation suggests the shooting was a targeted attack. UnitedHealthcare was in town for an annual investor meeting meant to update Wall Street on company projections, which was abruptly ended following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024