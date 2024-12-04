Shockwaves in Healthcare: CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan
Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot outside a Manhattan hotel before a scheduled investor meeting. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted. The incident has sent shockwaves through the healthcare and business communities, leading to the abrupt cancellation of the investor event.
Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, where he was set to give a talk at an investor meeting. A source, speaking under anonymity, confirmed the fatal shooting.
The police, withholding the identity of the victim, stated that a 50-year-old individual was shot around 6:45 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel before the perpetrator fled the scene. Despite being promptly taken to a nearby hospital, Thompson could not be saved.
Mayor Eric Adams commented that the initial investigation suggests the shooting was a targeted attack. UnitedHealthcare was in town for an annual investor meeting meant to update Wall Street on company projections, which was abruptly ended following the incident.
