Shockwaves in Healthcare: CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, where he was set to give a talk at an investor meeting. A source, speaking under anonymity, confirmed the fatal shooting.

The police, withholding the identity of the victim, stated that a 50-year-old individual was shot around 6:45 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel before the perpetrator fled the scene. Despite being promptly taken to a nearby hospital, Thompson could not be saved.

Mayor Eric Adams commented that the initial investigation suggests the shooting was a targeted attack. UnitedHealthcare was in town for an annual investor meeting meant to update Wall Street on company projections, which was abruptly ended following the incident.

