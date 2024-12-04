Global Markets: Navigating Turbulence and Triumphs

Global equity markets displayed mixed performances as political turbulence unfolded in South Korea and France. South Korea faced dramatic events including the imposition and subsequent lifting of martial law, impacting market sentiment.

In the U.S., major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from companies such as Salesforce and Eli Lilly, alongside optimistic expectations of interest rate cuts.

Europe's attention remains fixated on France, where a no-confidence vote threatens the stability of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. This unfolds as economic challenges persist with a considerable budget deficit, contributing to the euro's weakened position against the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)