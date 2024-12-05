Hedge Fund Expansion: Dymon Asia Capital Sets Foot in the Middle East

Singapore-based Dymon Asia Capital, a prominent hedge fund manager, has inaugurated its initial office in the Middle East, targeting regional investment opportunities due to Dubai's strategic location and conducive business climate, according to the company's latest announcement.

The Dubai office, which opened in November, marks the hedge fund's ninth global location after acquiring a 3A license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The region's allure for hedge funds, including giants like Balyasny and ExodusPoint, stems from its tax incentives and welcoming business environment.

Deputy CEO Kenneth Kan highlighted Dubai as a prime choice for investment professionals, thanks to its rich talent pool and strategic time zone, facilitating seamless trading across various international markets. Dymon Asia's flagship fund has shown impressive growth, largely driven by Asia-focused investment strategies.

