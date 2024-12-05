Left Menu

Hedge Fund Expansion: Dymon Asia Capital Sets Foot in the Middle East

Dymon Asia Capital, a leading multi-strategy hedge fund from Singapore, has opened its first Middle East office in Dubai. This move aims to harness regional talent and benefit from the strategic time zone, offering enhanced trading opportunities across Asian, European, and U.S. markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 07:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 07:41 IST
Hedge Fund Expansion: Dymon Asia Capital Sets Foot in the Middle East

Singapore-based Dymon Asia Capital, a prominent hedge fund manager, has inaugurated its initial office in the Middle East, targeting regional investment opportunities due to Dubai's strategic location and conducive business climate, according to the company's latest announcement.

The Dubai office, which opened in November, marks the hedge fund's ninth global location after acquiring a 3A license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The region's allure for hedge funds, including giants like Balyasny and ExodusPoint, stems from its tax incentives and welcoming business environment.

Deputy CEO Kenneth Kan highlighted Dubai as a prime choice for investment professionals, thanks to its rich talent pool and strategic time zone, facilitating seamless trading across various international markets. Dymon Asia's flagship fund has shown impressive growth, largely driven by Asia-focused investment strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024