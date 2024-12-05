Heroes of the Sea: Indian Coast Guard's Daring Rescue in the Arabian Waters

The Indian Coast Guard orchestrated a successful rescue of 12 crew members from the merchant vessel 'MSV Al Piranpir,' which sank in the north Arabian Sea during a trip from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Bandar Abbas, Iran. The operation unfolded on Wednesday outside Indian territorial waters, within Pakistan's designated search and rescue area.

The rescue mission exemplified exemplary collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency. Both nations' maritime rescue coordination centres (MRCC) maintained consistent communication, coordinating alongside Indian Coast Guard ship Sarthak and a PMSA aircraft to locate and save the crew.

The rescue operation was further supported by the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory. The 12 crew members, initially stranded in a dinghy, were found roughly 270 km west of Dwarka. Post-rescue, they were examined aboard ship Sarthak, found in good health, and are now en route back to Porbandar harbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)