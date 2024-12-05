Left Menu

Bitcoin Breaks $100k Amid Political and Economic Turmoil

Bitcoin surged past $100,000 amidst the collapse of the French government, enhancing global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, other currencies displayed mixed reactions, with focus shifting towards central banks' potential rate adjustments. The euro remained cautious, and geopolitical tensions added more pressure on financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:57 IST
Bitcoin Breaks $100k Amid Political and Economic Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin has surged past the $100,000 mark, as political and economic anxieties ripple across global markets. The French government's collapse stoked concerns about the eurozone's second-largest economy, while Bitcoin's skyrocketing value highlights the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies amidst regulatory optimism post-Trump's electoral victory.

In currency markets, the euro was cautiously steady amid France's ongoing political turmoil, while analysts brace for potential impacts from weakened economic growth forecasts in the eurozone. ECB President Christine Lagarde made no commitment about intervention despite heightened market volatility.

In Asia, the yen strengthened while speculation swirled about the Bank of Japan's upcoming rate decision. However, the South Korean won remains weak, exacerbated by internal political strife. Investors in the U.S. held hopes for a rate cut, anticipating upcoming employment data to reaffirm economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024