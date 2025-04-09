ECB's Potential Interest Rate Cut: A Necessary Economic Move?

European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn highlighted on Wednesday the emergence of downside risks since March, which he believes supports the case for interest rate cuts.

This suggestion comes ahead of the ECB's April meeting, where decisions on monetary policy adjustments will be crucial in addressing economic challenges.

Rehn's comments underscore a growing concern within the ECB about the factors impacting the Eurozone's economic stability, necessitating decisive action.

