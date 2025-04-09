Left Menu

ECB's Potential Interest Rate Cut: A Necessary Economic Move?

Olli Rehn, a policymaker for the European Central Bank (ECB), has stated that recent downside risks since March justify the consideration of cutting interest rates during their April meeting.

European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn highlighted on Wednesday the emergence of downside risks since March, which he believes supports the case for interest rate cuts.

This suggestion comes ahead of the ECB's April meeting, where decisions on monetary policy adjustments will be crucial in addressing economic challenges.

Rehn's comments underscore a growing concern within the ECB about the factors impacting the Eurozone's economic stability, necessitating decisive action.

