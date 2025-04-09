ECB's Potential Interest Rate Cut: A Necessary Economic Move?
Olli Rehn, a policymaker for the European Central Bank (ECB), has stated that recent downside risks since March justify the consideration of cutting interest rates during their April meeting.
This suggestion comes ahead of the ECB's April meeting, where decisions on monetary policy adjustments will be crucial in addressing economic challenges.
Rehn's comments underscore a growing concern within the ECB about the factors impacting the Eurozone's economic stability, necessitating decisive action.
