Tragic Train Altercation Turns Deadly in Seat Dispute

A deadly seat dispute on the Begampura Express resulted in the death of 24-year-old Tauhid and serious injuries to his brothers. The incident, involving a violent altercation with youths wielding a knife and iron rod, prompted swift police action and the arrest of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A violent dispute over a train seat claimed the life of a 24-year-old man, Tauhid, and seriously injured his two brothers in a shocking incident onboard the Begampura Express. The confrontation turned deadly as the train traveled between Lucknow and Nihalgarh, en route from Jammu to Varanasi.

According to authorities, the altercation erupted when Tauhid, returning home from Ambala, found himself in a heated argument with a group of youths over a seating issue. The dispute escalated quickly, with the youths attacking him with a knife and iron rod, ultimately proving fatal.

Before his death, Tauhid alerted his family. Two of his brothers, Talib and Tausif, hurried to the scene only to be attacked as well. Local police arrested the accused youths at Sultanpur railway station, and legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

