AfDB Approves €55.33M Loan for Senegal's Water Valorization Project Phase 2

The African Development Bank Group has approved a €55.33 million loan for the second phase of Senegal's Water Valorisation for Value Chains Development Project (PROVALE-CV-2). This transformative initiative aims to enhance agricultural productivity, create jobs, and boost incomes across nine regions of Senegal, focusing on the sustainable use of water resources and empowering youth and women in agribusiness.

The first phase of PROVALE-CV delivered significant results, including expanded agricultural capacity, improved water access, and strengthened value chains. These achievements paved the way for the project's second phase, which addresses new challenges such as consolidating initial outcomes, improving opportunities for young and female agripreneurs, and expanding the program to regions like Louga, which shares similar agro-climatic vulnerabilities as the eight regions targeted earlier.

“The satisfactory results accomplished during the first phase have given rise to new challenges,” said Mohamed Chérif, the African Development Bank's Country Manager for Senegal. "This second phase will provide much-needed support to ensure investments are optimized and extended to other regions.”

Key Components of PROVALE-CV-2

The project focuses on maximizing water resources and improving infrastructure to foster agricultural and economic growth. Key activities include:

Agricultural Development

Development of 9,000 hectares of agricultural land, including 1,950 ha of saline soil and 450 ha for collective market gardens.

Revitalization and enhancement of 15 existing irrigation zones.

Installation of 10 solar-powered water sources for livestock and 20 km of drinking water systems for local communities.

Infrastructure and Marketing Support

Construction of 130 km of upgraded production lanes to improve transportation.

Building 20 storage facilities (100-tonne capacity each) and four consolidation centers equipped with cold rooms (300–500-tonne capacity).

Youth and Women Empowerment

Establishment of 1,250 youth-run farms spanning 2,000 hectares.

Construction and equipping of 40 agricultural mechanization centers and 50 multifunctional platforms for local entrepreneurs.

Installation of 50 solar-powered processing units and development of 180 livestock production units and 60 aquaculture farms.

Geographic Reach and Beneficiaries

Phase two extends to nine administrative regions: Louga, Thiès, Kaolack, Fatick, Kaffrine, Diourbel, Ziguinchor, Sédhiou, and Kolda. The project will directly benefit 57,000 households, representing approximately 570,000 people, with particular emphasis on vulnerable communities.

Driving Sustainable Development

PROVALE-CV-2 aligns with Senegal’s objectives under its Plan Sénégal Émergent (PSE), targeting food security, rural development, and climate resilience. By integrating renewable energy sources like solar power and improving water management, the project promotes sustainability while addressing pressing socio-economic challenges.

Broader Economic Impact

Beyond agriculture, the project aims to bolster local economies by enhancing value chains and creating direct and indirect employment opportunities. Improved road networks and storage facilities will facilitate market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and attract private investment in Senegal's agri-food sector.

AfDB's Vision for Senegal

The African Development Bank continues to play a pivotal role in financing infrastructure and rural development in Senegal. By combining financial resources with technical expertise, AfDB aims to support projects that deliver inclusive growth and sustainable development.

For more information, visit the African Development Bank's official website at www.afdb.org.