Road Safety: The Unyielding Crisis

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the rising concern of road accident deaths, emphasizing a lack of societal respect and fear of traffic laws. Despite implementing various measures, casualties continue to climb due to non-compliance.

Gadkari, a road accident victim himself, outlined four core factors crucial for mitigating road mishaps: road engineering, automobile engineering, law enforcement, and public education. He lamented that non-adherence to traffic regulations is a persistent problem.

The minister called for public, media, and legislative cooperation, urging a dedicated parliamentary discussion. The government has allocated 40,000 crores to address 'black spots' identified as accident-prone areas, reiterating its commitment to improved road safety.

