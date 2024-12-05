Road Safety: The Unyielding Crisis
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights the alarming rise in road accident deaths, attributing it to lack of law respect and enforcement challenges. Despite efforts including heavy fines and road improvements, over 1.68 lakh deaths occurred this year. Gadkari stresses the need for societal cooperation and stricter rule enforcement.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the rising concern of road accident deaths, emphasizing a lack of societal respect and fear of traffic laws. Despite implementing various measures, casualties continue to climb due to non-compliance.
Gadkari, a road accident victim himself, outlined four core factors crucial for mitigating road mishaps: road engineering, automobile engineering, law enforcement, and public education. He lamented that non-adherence to traffic regulations is a persistent problem.
The minister called for public, media, and legislative cooperation, urging a dedicated parliamentary discussion. The government has allocated 40,000 crores to address 'black spots' identified as accident-prone areas, reiterating its commitment to improved road safety.
