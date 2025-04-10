Left Menu

Sunfox Technologies Shines as Startup Maharathi at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

Sunfox Technologies, lauded for their AI-ECG machine, was awarded Startup Maharathi in Health & Bio Track at Startup Mahakumbh 2025. This accolade, presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, highlights their innovation in med-tech. The company's Spandan ECG device is noted for its life-saving impact, especially in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:16 IST
Sunfox Technologies, a leader in health-tech innovation, has been honored as Startup Maharathi in Health & Bio Track at the illustrious Startup Mahakumbh 2025 held in New Delhi. This accolade underscores their transformative impact in the medical technology sector, particularly with their acclaimed Spandan ECG device.

The recognition was presented by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, during an award ceremony featuring prominent industry leaders and startups. Sunfox's co-founders received commendations for their efforts in making healthcare more accessible and saving lives, as emphasized by Shark Tank investor Piyush Bansal.

Sunfox Technologies' achievement marks a significant milestone in India's med-tech landscape. Their innovative ECG machine exemplifies the company's mission to provide cost-effective healthcare solutions, addressing critical needs in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

