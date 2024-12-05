Ecobank Affiliates Shine as Winners of The Banker’s Bank of the Year 2024 Awards

Ecobank affiliates in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, and Togo have been honoured as Bank of the Year 2024 in their respective countries at The Banker’s prestigious Bank of the Year Awards 2024. The accolades underscore Ecobank’s commitment to enhancing financial access and delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative solutions.

The awards, presented at a ceremony in London, United Kingdom, on 4 December 2024, are a testament to Ecobank’s strategic initiatives and its profound impact across its 35-country footprint in sub-Saharan Africa.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, celebrated the achievement, stating, “These awards are a recognition of our relentless focus on enhancing the value of our products and solutions for customers. It reflects the heart of our Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy, which puts our millions of customers at its core. Their trust in us is the driving force behind our success.”

Awori also emphasized the bank’s commitment to sustainability, technology-driven innovation, and transformative financial services that empower individuals and businesses across Africa.

Judging Criteria: Innovation and Sustainability at the Forefront

The Banker’s Awards, adjudicated by a panel of editors, regional experts, and sector specialists, assessed entrants based on key improvements across several metrics, including:

Balance sheet growth and resilience.

Introduction of innovative financial products and services.

Advancements in technology integration.

Sustainability efforts and strategic initiatives.

Ecobank’s ability to meet and exceed these criteria set it apart as a leader in driving financial inclusion and operational excellence.

A Year of Accolades for Ecobank

The recognition by The Banker follows a string of other prestigious honors for Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and its affiliates, including 14 awards from Euromoney and Global Finance earlier in the year. These accolades further cement Ecobank’s position as a leading financial institution in Africa, known for empowering economies and transforming the banking experience for millions.

Innovative Solutions and Sustainability Focus

Key to Ecobank’s success has been its adoption of digital technologies, offering customers seamless access to financial services through platforms like the Ecobank Mobile App and RapidTransfer. The bank’s initiatives in green financing and sustainable development have also contributed to its recognition.

In addition to technological advancements, Ecobank is deeply involved in fostering financial literacy, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and driving initiatives for women entrepreneurs under programs like Ellevate by Ecobank.

A Vision for the Future

As Ecobank continues to expand its influence across sub-Saharan Africa, these awards reflect not just its achievements but also its ambition to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and digitally advanced financial ecosystem. By focusing on customer-centric innovation and regional growth, Ecobank remains a pillar of economic empowerment across the continent.