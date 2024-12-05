Left Menu

Celebrating Pioneers: Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave Honors Remarkable Leaders

The Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave organized by Vritilife at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, celebrated eminent leaders across corporate and entertainment sectors for their significant contributions. The event witnessed recognition of visionaries transforming India's landscape, fostering innovation, and inspiring future generations across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:43 IST
Celebrating Pioneers: Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave Honors Remarkable Leaders
Vritilife Presents Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India - The Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave, a much-awaited initiative by Vritilife and NexBrands Inc, unfolded in grandeur on November 19, 2024, at the opulent ITC Maratha, Mumbai. This prestigious gathering lauded outstanding corporate and entertainment sector leaders, acknowledging their exemplary impacts on their respective fields and the broader society.

The conclave assembled an exclusive ensemble of industry leaders, innovators, and influencers, heralding their groundbreaking efforts in reshaping India's corporate environment, advancing innovation, and influencing the entertainment domain. The honorees recognized were celebrated as trailblazers whose leadership, resilience, and groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire future horizons.

Among the corporate icons honored included Madan Mohan Mohanka from Tega Industries, acknowledged as a Powerful Business Icon, and Harish Kohli of Acer India, celebrated as the Most Powerful CEO. In the entertainment sector, luminaries like R. Madhavan, recognized as the Game Changer of the Decade, and Anupam Kher, a Change-Maker of Indian Cinema, were commended. This remarkable evening highlighted the convergence of excellence and vision, promoting networking and inspiration centered around India's promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024