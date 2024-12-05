Celebrating Pioneers: Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave Honors Remarkable Leaders

Mumbai, India - The Brand Vision: India 2030 Leadership Conclave, a much-awaited initiative by Vritilife and NexBrands Inc, unfolded in grandeur on November 19, 2024, at the opulent ITC Maratha, Mumbai. This prestigious gathering lauded outstanding corporate and entertainment sector leaders, acknowledging their exemplary impacts on their respective fields and the broader society.

The conclave assembled an exclusive ensemble of industry leaders, innovators, and influencers, heralding their groundbreaking efforts in reshaping India's corporate environment, advancing innovation, and influencing the entertainment domain. The honorees recognized were celebrated as trailblazers whose leadership, resilience, and groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire future horizons.

Among the corporate icons honored included Madan Mohan Mohanka from Tega Industries, acknowledged as a Powerful Business Icon, and Harish Kohli of Acer India, celebrated as the Most Powerful CEO. In the entertainment sector, luminaries like R. Madhavan, recognized as the Game Changer of the Decade, and Anupam Kher, a Change-Maker of Indian Cinema, were commended. This remarkable evening highlighted the convergence of excellence and vision, promoting networking and inspiration centered around India's promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)