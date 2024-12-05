A B Cotspin India Targets 8% Turnover Increase with Strategic Acquisitions
A B Cotspin India aims for an over 8% increase in turnover to approximately Rs 275 crore this fiscal year. The company strengthens its market position through an order of BCI Cotton Yarn and plans to acquire SEL Textiles Ltd, enhancing its manufacturing capacity and innovation approach.
A B Cotspin India is poised for growth, targeting an over 8% increase in its turnover this fiscal year, reaching around Rs 275 crore, thanks to a robust order book.
The company announced an order for 100 tonnes of BCI Cotton Yarn, valued at Rs 3.20 crore, and holds a strong order book of approximately 700 MTs worth Rs 21 crore, positioning it well to meet rising market demands.
In line with its growth strategy, A B Cotspin plans to acquire SEL Textiles Ltd, bolstering its market position and operational capacity, while focusing on quality, innovation, and sustainability to forge strong client partnerships.
