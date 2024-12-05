A B Cotspin India Targets 8% Turnover Increase with Strategic Acquisitions

A B Cotspin India is poised for growth, targeting an over 8% increase in its turnover this fiscal year, reaching around Rs 275 crore, thanks to a robust order book.

The company announced an order for 100 tonnes of BCI Cotton Yarn, valued at Rs 3.20 crore, and holds a strong order book of approximately 700 MTs worth Rs 21 crore, positioning it well to meet rising market demands.

In line with its growth strategy, A B Cotspin plans to acquire SEL Textiles Ltd, bolstering its market position and operational capacity, while focusing on quality, innovation, and sustainability to forge strong client partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)