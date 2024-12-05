Left Menu

Revolutionizing Railway Safety: Advanced Monitoring Systems Unveiled

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased a new Integrated Track Monitoring System and Road cum Rail Inspection Vehicle aimed at enhancing railway safety. The systems leverage cutting-edge technology to improve track inspections and maintenance, offering real-time data access to track personnel across all railway zones.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled an advanced Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) and a Road cum Rail Inspection Vehicle during an inspection at New Delhi railway station. The initiative seeks to bolster railway safety and efficiency by leveraging innovative technology to enhance track inspections and maintenance.

Present at the event were key officials including Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, and Naveen Gulati, Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board. They reviewed how the ITMS, capable of recording and monitoring track parameters at speeds from 20 to 200 kmph, would transform current track maintenance practices.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, stressed the benefits these technologies would bring to track personnel. By providing real-time alerts and data, the ITMS and RCRIV will vastly improve the safety and efficiency of their duties. The modified inspection vehicle now features enhanced monitoring capabilities, including a 15-day recording backup, to better assist in track assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

