Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Steps Down Amidst Business Challenges

In a significant leadership change, Nykaa Fashion's CEO, Nihir Parikh, has stepped down, according to a regulatory filing. His resignation, driven by personal matters, takes effect immediately.

Nykaa Fashion operates under FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd., contributing under 10% of the company's overall revenue, while still operating at a loss.

Despite challenges in its fashion division, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.97 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,874 crore for the September 2024 quarter, indicating robust performance largely due to its beauty segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)