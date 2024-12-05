Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deficit Tightens as Imports Plunge

The U.S. trade deficit sharply decreased in October, driven by a significant drop in imports, which may boost economic growth in the fourth quarter. The deficit shrank 11.9% to $73.8 billion, with imports declining 4.0%. Concerns over potential tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump influenced import patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:00 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Tightens as Imports Plunge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant movement for the U.S. economy, the trade deficit contracted noticeably in October. This was largely due to a marked decline in imports, which dipped by the steepest margin since late 2022, according to official data released on Thursday.

The trade deficit, a crucial economic indicator, narrowed by a substantial 11.9% to reach $73.8 billion, down from a revised $83.8 billion in September, as reported by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. Economists had earlier predicted a reduction to $75.0 billion from the initially reported $84.4 billion.

This contraction in the trade gap was primarily driven by a 4.0% drop in imports, which saw goods imports plunging by 5.5%. The political maneuverings of President-elect Donald Trump, including potential tariffs on imports, have led businesses to reconsider their import strategies, potentially reversing this trend in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024