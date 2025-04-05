Nigeria's Urgent Vaccine Campaign: Combating the Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

Nigeria, grappling with a severe meningitis outbreak, has secured over a million vaccines from the Gavi-funded global stockpile, a move considered crucial in stemming the disease's spread in the northern regions.

The outbreak has resulted in 74 fatalities and over 800 cases across 23 of Nigeria's 36 states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The northern region is bearing the brunt of the epidemic.

Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate emphasized the importance of the vaccine arrival, marking it as a crucial phase in epidemic preparedness and rapid response, reinforcing Nigeria's broader health security agenda.

