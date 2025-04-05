Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Malmo: Authorities Secure Area

Swedish police in Malmo have cordoned off a street after discovering a potentially dangerous object. Residents are urged to remain indoors, away from windows and balconies, as the national bomb squad assesses the situation. Police believe there are multiple objects of concern but have withheld specific details.

Updated: 05-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:51 IST
Authorities in Malmo, Sweden, took swift action on Friday by cordoning off a street following the discovery of a suspicious object. The incident prompted the involvement of the national bomb squad.

The police advised local residents to remain indoors and to steer clear of windows and balconies for safety reasons. The initial assessment suggests the presence of multiple dangerous objects.

While the police have refrained from providing detailed information about the objects, they continue to secure the area as the bomb squad evaluates the situation.

