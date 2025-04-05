Bomb Scare in Malmo: Authorities Secure Area

Authorities in Malmo, Sweden, took swift action on Friday by cordoning off a street following the discovery of a suspicious object. The incident prompted the involvement of the national bomb squad.

The police advised local residents to remain indoors and to steer clear of windows and balconies for safety reasons. The initial assessment suggests the presence of multiple dangerous objects.

While the police have refrained from providing detailed information about the objects, they continue to secure the area as the bomb squad evaluates the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)