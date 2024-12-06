Left Menu

Market Analysis: Wall Street's Tech Dip and Employment Outlook Pre-Jobs Report

U.S. stocks remained stable on Thursday, with technology shares slightly declining ahead of the jobs report. Investors anticipate changes in Fed policy and potential market shifts following the recent presidential election. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks fluctuated alongside the bitcoin surge past $100,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:35 IST
Market Analysis: Wall Street's Tech Dip and Employment Outlook Pre-Jobs Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks held steady on Thursday, as technology shares dipped following recent gains, with investors on edge for Friday's expected jobs report. Yet, the indexes stayed near recent highs.

Despite a 0.3% slip in the S&P 500 technology index from its record high, major U.S. indexes showed resilience. UnitedHealth shares dropped 4.7%, significantly affecting the Dow and S&P 500, after the CEO of its insurance unit, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot in New York in a targeted attack.

Forecasters predict Friday's employment numbers will reveal a 200,000 increase in November's nonfarm payrolls. Anticipation builds as market participants assess economic conditions and upcoming Fed actions, influenced by a new pro-market administration and Chair Powell's comments on the strengthened economy and rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024