Grand Opening of Laxmamma Silks in Kondapur: Exclusive Discounts and Exquisite Collection Await You

VMPL Kondapur, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6: A new chapter in the world of exquisite sarees and ethnic fashion begins today with the grand opening of Laxmamma Silks in Kondapur. Founded by Kottapalli Lakshmi Satya Keerthana Garu, alongside Kolla Sandeep and his family, this new store is set to bring the finest collection of traditional and fancy garments to the community, catering to both wholesale and retail customers.

Laxmamma Silks specializes in authentic handloom pure silk sarees, with a stunning variety including Kanchipattu, Dharmavaram, Arani, Uppada, Venkata Giri, and Benaras. The store also features an impressive range of fancy dresses, including Ghagra Choli, Half Sarees, Long Tops, Wedding Collections, and more. Whether you're looking for a traditional saree for a special occasion or a stylish ethnic outfit for a family gathering, Laxmamma Silks promises to be your go-to destination. To celebrate the grand opening, the store is offering a Flat 20% discount across all collections, available for both wholesale and retail customers. This limited-time opening offer is the perfect opportunity for fashion lovers to experience premium quality sarees and ethnic wear at unbeatable prices.

The grand opening event was graced by several distinguished guests. The Guest of Honour, Sri Hameed Patel Garu, Corporate Kondapur Division, and Sri V. Jagadeeshwar Goud Garu, Congress Party Incharge for Serilingampalle, Girivardhan Reddy Garu, BJP Medchal District General Secretary and Katta kumar Garu, ST Morcha medchal District President brought their good wishes to the store and the community. The event was further honored by the Chief Guest, Etala Rajendar, MP, BJP, whose presence highlighted the significance of promoting local businesses and supporting traditional craftsmanship. Kolla Sandeep, co-founder of Laxmamma Silks, shared his excitement about the store's opening and the journey that led them here. "Our family has always been passionate about Indian handlooms and ethnic fashion. Laxmamma Silks is our dream of making these beautiful, traditional garments accessible to everyone. We want to create a place where people can connect with their roots and appreciate the elegance of Indian craftsmanship," he said.

Speaking at the event, Kottapalli Lakshmi Satya Keerthana Garu expressed her vision of bringing the rich heritage of Indian handloom and ethnic fashion closer to the people of Kondapur. "We aim to provide the finest quality sarees and ethnic dresses, blending tradition with style. Laxmamma Silks is not just about clothing; it's about preserving our heritage and sharing it with the next generation," she said. Laxmamma Silks also aims to be an inclusive platform that caters to both wholesale and retail clients, providing a unique shopping experience to everyone who values quality, tradition, and elegance. The store invites all fashion enthusiasts to come and explore its wide range of sarees and ethnic garments, each reflecting the craftsmanship of India's talented artisans.

The grand opening of Laxmamma Silks marks an exciting addition to Kondapur's vibrant retail landscape. The store is committed to offering a diverse selection of products that celebrate traditional Indian artistry, ensuring customers find garments that resonate with their style and occasion. Come visit Laxmamma Silks in Kondapur and experience ethnic elegance like never before. Don't miss the Flat 20% opening discount, available for a limited period.

Plot No. 160, Sri Nilayamam Kothaguda, Kondapur - 84, Hyderabad. Ph: 7901477499, 9542025179

