Prime Minister Modi to Unveil LIC's Women-Focused Bima Sakhi Yojana

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is set to inaugurate the Life Insurance Corporation of India's Bima Sakhi Yojana this coming Monday during an event in Panipat, Haryana, according to a recent statement from the state-owned insurer.

The scheme aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of enhancing women's prosperity for a developed India. The inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of notable figures such as Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with various ministers from both central and state governments.

At present, specific details regarding the Bima Sakhi Yojana remain undisclosed by the LIC, leaving anticipation surrounding the insurance initiative aimed at benefitting women across the nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)