India Leads Global South in Workforce Adaptability Amid AI Revolution

India has been spotlighted as a leader in workforce adaptability amid the AI and automation wave, according to a report from the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC). The report, titled 'Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labor Market', positions India as a pioneer in skill development among the Global South.

Indian workers, recognized for their proactive role in technological adaptation and innovation, trust their government and businesses' ability to support upskilling initiatives. While global trust in government remains at 20 percent, 31 percent of Indian respondents expressed confidence, second only to Saudi Arabia.

Despite an urgent need to reskill due to technological advancements, which aligns with global trends, Indian workers face barriers like time and financial constraints. The report indicates that Indian workers also prioritize adapting cognitive skills and STEM capabilities for a tech-driven economy, embodying a balanced approach to the AI-driven future.

