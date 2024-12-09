Left Menu

European Shares Surge on China's Economic Stimulus

European shares reached a six-week peak, driven by miners, luxury goods, and automakers following China's announced stimuli to boost its economy. The STOXX 600 index marked gains for the eighth consecutive session. Anticipation builds for upcoming U.S. inflation data and ECB's rate decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:00 IST
European Shares Surge on China's Economic Stimulus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, European shares rose to a six-week high, primarily powered by sectors such as mining, luxury goods, and automotive, following China's announcement of economic stimulus measures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3%, with the index making gains for the eighth straight session. Key players such as China-affected miners and automakers experienced gains of 1.6% and 0.7% respectively, with luxury brands LVMH and Richemont appreciating by over 2% each.

The German DAX saw a 0.2% rise, reaching a record level. This aligns with China's strategies for a more proactive fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy projected for the next year, as reported by state media, which referenced a Politburo meeting.

Traders are keenly awaiting U.S. inflation figures due on Wednesday to better understand the potential pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The European Central Bank is also expected to lower rates by 25 basis points come Thursday. Individual stocks saw mixed action; Banco BPM rose 2% amidst the backdrop of a report citing Credit Agricole's interest to boost its stake. Contrastingly, UniCredit saw a dip.

Shares of Hellofresh, a German meal-kit company, declined by 8.2%, amid reports of a U.S. investigation into child labor allegations. Meanwhile, CompuGroup Medical shares soared by about 30% after it announced advanced acquisition talks with CVC Capital Partners at a potential price of 22 euros ($23.24) per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024