O.P. Jindal University Launches Pioneering PPE Program Under Tharoor's Vision

O.P. Jindal Global University introduces a new Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) program, commencing in August 2025. Dr. Shashi Tharoor highlights the course's vital role in cultivating critical thinking and addressing global issues. The program fosters interdisciplinary learning, community engagement, and prepares students for diverse careers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:04 IST
Dr. Shashi Tharoor launches BA (Honours) in Philosophy, Politics & Economics at JGU. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

O.P. Jindal Global University is set to redefine humanities education with the launch of its new Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) bachelor's program, starting in August 2025. Advocate for the expansive curriculum, Dr. Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the course's potential as a transformative launchpad across varied fields like journalism, politics, and law.

Dr. Tharoor, known for his parliamentary and literary contributions, praised the institution's innovative educational offerings during the announcement. Highlighting the importance of humanities in today's tumultuous world, he argued that a nuanced understanding of culture, education, and human excellence remains indispensable.

Endorsed by leaders like Professor C. Raj Kumar and Kathleen A. Modrowski, the program aims to blend theory with experiential learning, preparing students to tackle contemporary challenges through critical thought and empathy. Through multidisciplinary studies, it aspires to develop students equipped for responsible citizenship and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

