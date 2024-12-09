SkyDecor Laminates Unveils Innovative Decorative Collections in Indore

Indore, Madhya Pradesh witnessed an exciting development in the decorative laminate industry as SkyDecor Laminates Pvt. Ltd. unveiled its latest offerings. The company introduced 'Design Master 1 MM+ Decorative Laminates' and the 'Acrylish - Volume 2' series during a dealership gathering in the city. These introductions promise to transform spaces with over 300 diverse laminate designs.

Speaking at the launch, Manoj Bansal, Managing Director of SkyDecor Laminates, expressed the brand's commitment to delivering premium service and innovative products. 'Design Master 1 MM+' is noted for its extensive range of European paper finishes, while 'Acrylish - Volume 2' offers high-gloss laminates made from 100% virgin PMMA for superior surface stability and scratch resistance.

Since its founding in 2016, SkyDecor Laminates has prioritized quality and sustainability, operating from a 100,000 sq. m facility with advanced machinery. With headquarters in Noida and an experience center in Kirti Nagar, the company remains the sole PVC laminate firm in India to achieve Green Product certification, underscoring its dedication to sustainable practices and innovation.

