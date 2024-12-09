Left Menu

SkyDecor Laminates Unveils Innovative Decorative Collections in Indore

SkyDecor Laminates Pvt. Ltd. launched 'Design Master 1 MM+' and 'Acrylish - Volume 2' in Indore, introducing over 300 laminates with cutting-edge designs and textures. The new products offer practicality and enhanced aesthetics, utilizing European materials for scratch-resistant and visually appealing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:25 IST
SkyDecor Laminates Unveils Innovative Decorative Collections in Indore
SkyDecor Laminates Dealership Meet in Indore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, Madhya Pradesh witnessed an exciting development in the decorative laminate industry as SkyDecor Laminates Pvt. Ltd. unveiled its latest offerings. The company introduced 'Design Master 1 MM+ Decorative Laminates' and the 'Acrylish - Volume 2' series during a dealership gathering in the city. These introductions promise to transform spaces with over 300 diverse laminate designs.

Speaking at the launch, Manoj Bansal, Managing Director of SkyDecor Laminates, expressed the brand's commitment to delivering premium service and innovative products. 'Design Master 1 MM+' is noted for its extensive range of European paper finishes, while 'Acrylish - Volume 2' offers high-gloss laminates made from 100% virgin PMMA for superior surface stability and scratch resistance.

Since its founding in 2016, SkyDecor Laminates has prioritized quality and sustainability, operating from a 100,000 sq. m facility with advanced machinery. With headquarters in Noida and an experience center in Kirti Nagar, the company remains the sole PVC laminate firm in India to achieve Green Product certification, underscoring its dedication to sustainable practices and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024