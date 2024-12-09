Roto Energy Secures Global Orders for Sustainable Water Solutions

Roto Energy Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of the prominent Roto Pumps Ltd., has solidified its position in the sustainable water management industry by securing over 400 orders for its innovative Solar Submersible Pumping Systems, branded as Roto Rudra. This development underscores the company's expanding global footprint, with orders spanning regions like Australia, South Africa, and the Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

In a notable contribution to international agriculture and irrigation projects, the company will supply 100 units each of solar submersible helical rotor and centrifugal pumping sets to South Africa and Australia. Chairman Harish Chandra Gupta emphasized the strategic significance of these global orders in meeting increasing water challenges, while aligning with worldwide sustainability goals. The eco-friendly systems are designed to minimize environmental impact through the integration of renewable energy solutions.

In India, Roto Energy Systems achieved major orders under CREDA schemes in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of drinking water supply through the deployment of 200 solar submersible helical rotor pumping sets. The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of bolstering the nation's solar energy capabilities and contributing to green energy objectives. This accomplishment highlights Roto Energy's expertly tailored technological solutions, setting new benchmarks for energy-efficient and sustainable products globally.

