Left Menu

India Calls for Swift Repatriation of 167 Indian Detainees from Pakistan

India urges Pakistan to expedite the release of 167 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, completed their jail terms. The Ministry of External Affairs stresses consular access to 35 believed-to-be-Indian detainees. This appeal occurs amid a biannual exchange of detainee lists under a 2008 bilateral agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:44 IST
India Calls for Swift Repatriation of 167 Indian Detainees from Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has called on Pakistan to speed up the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civilians who have completed their prison sentences, as per a recent statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The plea for expedited action includes a request for consular access to 35 individuals currently detained in Pakistan, believed to be of Indian origin. This appeal follows the biannual exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen between the two nations, a practice grounded in a 2008 agreement.

According to the MEA, India has provided Pakistan with details of 391 prisoners and 33 fishermen believed to be Pakistani and in Indian custody. In return, Pakistan shared information on 58 civilian prisoners and 199 fishermen believed to be Indian. Since 2014, over 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 civilians have been repatriated from Pakistan, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic efforts in this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

 India
2
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
3
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
4
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026