India Calls for Swift Repatriation of 167 Indian Detainees from Pakistan

India has called on Pakistan to speed up the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen and civilians who have completed their prison sentences, as per a recent statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The plea for expedited action includes a request for consular access to 35 individuals currently detained in Pakistan, believed to be of Indian origin. This appeal follows the biannual exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen between the two nations, a practice grounded in a 2008 agreement.

According to the MEA, India has provided Pakistan with details of 391 prisoners and 33 fishermen believed to be Pakistani and in Indian custody. In return, Pakistan shared information on 58 civilian prisoners and 199 fishermen believed to be Indian. Since 2014, over 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 civilians have been repatriated from Pakistan, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic efforts in this matter.

