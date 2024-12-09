Left Menu

The Zora: Redefining Luxury Events in Delhi

The Zora, an opulent event venue on Delhi's Lodhi Road, hosted a stunning cocktail party featuring renowned entertainers Sunil Grover and Vaani Kapoor. The venue, known for its grandeur, delivered an unforgettable evening of performances and bespoke luxury, setting new standards for elite celebrations in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:37 IST
Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jubin Nautiyal & Sunil Grover bring the night alive with their performances. Image Credit: ANI
The Zora, an epitome of luxury located on Delhi's Lodhi Road, has redefined opulence in event hosting. On December 9, it threw an extravagant cocktail party that dazzled attendees with a star-studded lineup, setting new standards for elite gatherings in the city.

The evening's revelry was led by comedian Sunil Grover, who delighted the audience with his popular characters, Gutthi and Doctor Mashoor Gulati. Emcee Sanchali contributed to the night's electric atmosphere, adeptly engaging with guests and introducing star acts that included electrifying dance routines by Bollywood actresses Vaani Kapoor and Disha Patani.

The event reached its crescendo with a grand entry by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who joined Grover in entertaining the audience. The air was also filled with soulful melodies, courtesy of singer Jubin Nautiyal. DJ Dipanshu ensured the night ended on a high note with an energetic after-party.

Dhananjay Kumar, CEO of The Zora, expressed pride in the venue's ability to host world-class events, attributing the success to its luxurious design by Walid Baz. Positioned as the ultimate venue for high-profile occasions, The Zora offers unmatched luxury and customization for weddings, corporate events, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

