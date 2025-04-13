Conflict Intensifies as Israel Strikes Gaza Hospital

In a dark new chapter of the ongoing conflict, Israel targeted Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza early Sunday, leading to a swift evacuation of patients as the area witnesses a surge in hostilities.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that a pre-dawn strike, following an evacuation warning, resulted in the death of a patient who could not receive urgent care. Al-Ahli, managed by the Diocese of Jerusalem, sustained significant damage to its emergency room and other facilities as medical staff struggled to manage the crisis.

As tensions escalate, Israeli forces justify their actions, citing efforts to thwart Hamas operations. The hospital strike is part of broader military operations, including a deadly attack in Deir al-Balah that the Israeli defense claims targeted militant infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has announced plans to intensify its operations across Gaza, intensifying the humanitarian plight in this war-torn territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)