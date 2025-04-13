Left Menu

Bombing Impacts Gaza's Healthcare Amid Ongoing Conflict

Two Israeli missiles hit Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, targeting Hamas fighters. No casualties were reported, but significant damage was done, leading to the evacuation of patients. Israel contends Hamas uses civilian structures for military purposes. The attack escalated tensions amid ongoing Cairo ceasefire talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of the Gaza conflict, two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, reportedly aiming at Hamas fighters allegedly using the facility. Health officials evacuated patients following a warning call from Israeli security.

Although the attack resulted in no casualties, it destroyed critical hospital departments, including the emergency and reception areas, and further compromised Gaza's beleaguered healthcare system. The Israeli military asserted its efforts to minimize civilian harm, while Hamas and Palestinian authorities condemned the strike, accusing Israel of targeting medical institutions.

The attack coincided with ongoing talks in Cairo involving Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States seeking to revive a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the ongoing violence in Gaza continues to claim lives, adding to the tragic toll of the conflict, which began with a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

