Bombing Impacts Gaza's Healthcare Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a recent escalation of the Gaza conflict, two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, reportedly aiming at Hamas fighters allegedly using the facility. Health officials evacuated patients following a warning call from Israeli security.

Although the attack resulted in no casualties, it destroyed critical hospital departments, including the emergency and reception areas, and further compromised Gaza's beleaguered healthcare system. The Israeli military asserted its efforts to minimize civilian harm, while Hamas and Palestinian authorities condemned the strike, accusing Israel of targeting medical institutions.

The attack coincided with ongoing talks in Cairo involving Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States seeking to revive a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the ongoing violence in Gaza continues to claim lives, adding to the tragic toll of the conflict, which began with a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)