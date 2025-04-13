Bihar's Bold Leap: Special Industrial Zones to Usher in Economic Growth

The Bihar government is set to launch special industrial zones throughout the state, inspired by the success of the latest investors' meet that proposed investments worth Rs 1.81 lakh crore, a senior official confirmed.

Industries Secretary Bandana Preyashi revealed that these zones will be designed for specific product types based on the district's potential, such as agricultural produce and existing handicrafts activities. A strategic focus will also be placed on the availability of labor in each zone.

With zones planned for products like toys and plastic in Begusarai and West Champaran, and a dedicated pharma manufacturing area in Hajipur, Vaishali district, the government aims to transform Memorandums of Understanding into tangible investments. This initiative is supported by nodal officers dedicated to assisting investors with land acquisition and bureaucratic clearances, while the policy's final details are expected soon.

