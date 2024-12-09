Air India's Aviation Ambitions Soar with 100 More Airbus Orders

Air India has taken a significant step in expanding its fleet by announcing an order for 100 additional Airbus aircraft. This order includes 10 wide-body A350 planes and 90 narrow-body A320 family aircraft, featuring the A321neo model. The airline aims to bolster its global connectivity using this new fleet.

This latest purchase adds to Air India's previous order of 470 aircraft, bringing the total number of aircraft ordered from Airbus to 350. This order reflects Air India's strategy to capitalize on India's burgeoning passenger growth and improved infrastructure, according to Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India.

Air India continues to strengthen its partnership with Airbus, choosing their Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to optimize the maintenance and performance of its growing A350 fleet. Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, noted the significance of this order in the context of Air India's ongoing transformation plan under Tata's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)