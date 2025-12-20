Jammu Launches 'Kirayedar' Portal to Streamline Tenant Verification
Jammu and Kashmir Police have introduced 'Kirayedar', an online portal designed to improve tenant reporting and verification. This new tool aims to enhance internal security in Jammu by facilitating easier compliance for landlords and deterring misuse by anti-social elements amidst the city's population influx.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an innovative online portal called 'Kirayedar', aimed at addressing the gaps in tenant reporting. This comes in the wake of persistent issues despite previous enforcement actions against non-compliant landlords.
The portal, unveiled by Jammu SSP Joginder Singh, is expected to significantly boost tenant reporting and verification. By doing so, officials hope to strengthen internal security within the region, providing a safer environment for residents.
The initiative emerges as Jammu, the winter capital, experiences a seasonal influx of people seeking accommodation. The development of the portal involved IIT Jammu students and local talent, reflecting a collaborative effort to streamline the verification process and enhance public safety.
