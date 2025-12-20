Nepali Sibling Dispute Escalates to Tragedy in Vasai

In a tragic turn of events in Vasai, Palghar district, a man from Nepal was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal provided details of the incident on Saturday.

The accused, Suraj Mohan Bahadur Nepali, aged 30, reportedly assaulted his brother Yogesh, 35, on Thursday after a minor dispute resulted in a fatality. Both brothers hailed from the Bhanumati district in Nepal and were residing in Sativali, Vasai East, working in a local hotel.

According to ACP Ballal, Suraj was detained within two hours of the crime while supposedly planning an escape back to Nepal. A murder case has been registered at the Pelhar police station, and further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)