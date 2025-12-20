Mumbai Congress Criticizes BJP's 'Religious Politics'

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has publicly criticized the BJP for engaging in 'religious politics and double standards' as the city gears up for municipal elections. Scheduled to be held on January 15 with vote counting on the following day, the elections include polls for 29 municipal corporations.

Gaikwad highlighted inconsistencies in the BJP's stance, pointing out that while its Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam deems NCP's Nawab Malik unacceptable, BJP leaders still engage with figures like Ajit Pawar. Gaikwad stressed that Mumbaikars will reject such tactics and focus on critical civic issues.

The Congress, led by All India Congress Committee in charge Ramesh Chennithala, has resolved to fight the elections independently. They aim to address common issues such as pollution, healthcare, and corruption, while preserving the city's secular fabric. Chennithala mentioned ongoing discussions with allies but confirmed the decision for independent contestation in the local polls.

