Mumbai Congress Criticizes BJP's 'Religious Politics'

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticizes the BJP for its 'religious politics and double standards' ahead of local elections. She emphasizes that Mumbai voters will focus on civic issues like traffic, pollution, and water. The Congress aims to contest independently to protect secular values.

Updated: 20-12-2025 17:08 IST
Mumbai Congress Criticizes BJP's 'Religious Politics'
Varsha Gaikwad
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has publicly criticized the BJP for engaging in 'religious politics and double standards' as the city gears up for municipal elections. Scheduled to be held on January 15 with vote counting on the following day, the elections include polls for 29 municipal corporations.

Gaikwad highlighted inconsistencies in the BJP's stance, pointing out that while its Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam deems NCP's Nawab Malik unacceptable, BJP leaders still engage with figures like Ajit Pawar. Gaikwad stressed that Mumbaikars will reject such tactics and focus on critical civic issues.

The Congress, led by All India Congress Committee in charge Ramesh Chennithala, has resolved to fight the elections independently. They aim to address common issues such as pollution, healthcare, and corruption, while preserving the city's secular fabric. Chennithala mentioned ongoing discussions with allies but confirmed the decision for independent contestation in the local polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

