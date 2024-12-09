Noida International Airport Achieves Milestone with Successful Validation Flight

Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, has successfully completed a validation flight, a significant milestone in obtaining its aerodrome license. The validation flight, conducted by an IndiGo A320, was overseen by civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

This critical flight assessed the accuracy of the airport's approach procedures, navigational aids, and air traffic control systems, affirming adherence to the required safety and operational standards for commercial flights. The airport's operator will now finalize the necessary documentation to secure aerodrome certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, lauded the achievement, emphasizing the meticulous planning involved. The airport is preparing for its opening, with a mission to ensure a seamless experience for passengers. The validation on an Airbus A320 involves testing the RNP procedures and Instrument Landing System, pivotal for accurate and safe navigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)