Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Move: Over 175 Crore Shares to be Issued

Vodafone Idea's board has approved the issuance of over 175 crore shares to Vodafone Group entities, aiming to raise Rs 1,980 crore. The move is part of a preferential share issue, priced at Rs 11.28 per share, to reduce the company's debt burden, with an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:10 IST
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Move: Over 175 Crore Shares to be Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to alleviate its financial struggles, Vodafone Idea announced on Monday that its board has sanctioned the issuance of up to 175.53 crore shares to Vodafone Group entities. This preferential issue is expected to accumulate Rs 1,980 crore.

The proposed share issuance, set at an issue price of Rs 11.28 per equity share, aims to inject much-needed capital into the debt-laden telecom operator. According to Vodafone Idea, the share price encompasses a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 1.28.

Set to be finalized during an extraordinary general meeting on January 7, 2025, the plan sees Omega Telecom Holdings Private Limited and Usha Martin Telematics Limited as principal recipients. The floor price was determined on December 6, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024