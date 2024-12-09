Tragic Collision on NH5: Lives Lost in Himachal Pradesh Accident
A car accident in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, claimed two lives as it struck a hill. The vehicle, driven by Kaku Singh, was traveling from Duttnagar to Narkanda when control was lost near Bhera Khad. Kaku and Raju perished, while Amar Singh sustained injuries. Investigation is ongoing.
An unfortunate accident occurred on Monday in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving another person injured. The incident took place on National Highway 5 near Rampur Bushahr as a vehicle slammed into a hill.
According to the police, the car was en route from Duttnagar to Narkanda, driven by Kaku Singh. As the vehicle approached Bhera Khad, the driver lost control, leading to the collision. The crash was fatal for Kaku Singh from Damtaal village in Kangra and Raju, who resided in Rewali village, Shimla. However, Amar Singh, from Duttnagar, survived with injuries.
Upon receiving the alert, police arrived at the scene and promptly rescued the injured, transporting him to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex for treatment. The remains of the deceased were sent for postmortem examination. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that a case has been registered, citing rash driving and negligence, as the investigation continues.
