Kerala Mourns the Loss of Veteran CPI Leader P Raju
Veteran CPI leader and former Kerala legislator P Raju passed away at the age of 73 due to liver-related ailments. A respected leader known for his commitment to public service, Raju had a significant impact in the political and developmental landscape of Kerala. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
Kerala bids farewell to veteran CPI leader and former legislator P Raju, who passed away at a private hospital on Thursday at the age of 73. He had been battling liver-related ailments for some time, according to party sources.
Raju's legacy in public service includes his tenure as an MLA for the North Paravur constituency from 1991 to 2001, as well as holding positions such as Chairman of the Kerala Assembly Committee on Estimates and president of the AIYF Ernakulam district committee. His funeral arrangements include public viewing at the Paravur Municipal Town Hall followed by a cremation at his residence in Kedamangalam.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, acknowledging Raju's contributions to strengthening Left unity and his role in significant developmental projects. Raju's commitment to the people and the CPI's cause leaves a profound void in the party and the broader Left movement.
