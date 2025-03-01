Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Narasa Raju Joins CARE Hospitals

CARE Hospitals in Hyderabad has announced the appointment of Dr. Narasa Raju Kavalipati, a distinguished cardiologist, to its cardiac care team. With extensive experience in interventional and clinical cardiology, Dr. Kavalipati's inclusion highlights CARE's commitment to providing exceptional cardiovascular treatment.

Dr. Kavalipati is renowned for his pioneering work in complex coronary interventions, heart failure management, and preventive cardiology. His approach combines cutting-edge technology with profound clinical expertise, offering patients top-tier and compassionate cardiac care. He expressed his enthusiasm for joining CARE Hospitals, emphasizing a shared commitment to advancing cardiac health through innovative practices.

According to Biju Nair, Zonal COO of CARE Hospitals, Dr. Kavalipati's arrival reflects the institution's dedication to attracting top medical talent. Dr. Kavalipati's expertise is expected to enhance the hospital's cardiac services while inspiring future generations of cardiologists. His leadership is anticipated to drive significant advancements in heart care at CARE Banjara, solidifying its status as a premier destination for cardiac treatment in India.

