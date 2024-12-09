Empowered Women Propel Rising Rajasthan Summit

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 saw a significant thematic session titled 'HerStory: Advancing Inclusive Societies' on Monday. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Manju Baghmar emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs and detailed policies bridging the gender gap in India's business landscape.

Chief Minister Sharma lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting the government's dedication to empowering women, youth, and marginalized communities. "Transformative initiatives for women entrepreneurs are crucial for an inclusive future, ensuring that as women prosper, so does the nation," he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Kumari highlighted initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Yojna, aimed at upskilling Anganwadi workers, to foster women's self-reliance. She advocated for continued public-private partnerships to bolster opportunities for Rajasthan's women. Minister Baghmar noted that the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative is designed to harness the state's potential, with women playing a central role.

Deliberations focused on how women-led businesses drive societal change through education, skill development, and policy support. Case studies showcased resilience and innovation overcoming systemic obstacles. The session underlined government policies fostering equity, emphasizing financial access and mentorship efforts for women entrepreneurs.

A panel featuring female leaders like Rumjhum Chatterjee and Ruma Devi stressed women's significant contributions to innovation and inclusive development. Spanning December 9-10, the investment summit, themed "Replete, Responsible, Ready," includes sessions on water security, sustainable finance, and women-led startups, attracting international participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)