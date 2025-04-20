Left Menu

Ad Chaos: Political Storm Erupts Over Himachal's Media Spending

A political fracas unfolds in Himachal Pradesh as accusations of misuse of public funds in government advertising spiral. Allegations surface against the previous BJP administration for extravagant spending on RSS-connected publications. Meanwhile, the current Congress-led government faces scrutiny over its own controversial allocation of funds to National Herald.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 07:39 IST
Naresh Chauhan, principal media advisor to CM Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of financial misconduct in government advertising are stirring a political storm in Himachal Pradesh. Naresh Chauhan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Principal Media Advisor, accuses the previous BJP government of spending Rs 2.92 crore on advertisements for publications linked to RSS, allegedly lacking circulation in the state.

The BJP denies the claims, countering with accusations against the Congress government for spending Rs 2.34 crore on the National Herald, an iconic publication rooted in India's freedom struggle. Chauhan rebuts, stating that BJP's allegations are a strategic ploy designed to undermine the Congress administration.

Chauhan defends the validity of National Herald, amidst BJP claims that it ceased publishing, exacerbating tensions. Additionally, a discrepancy in reported figures for National Herald advertising fuels the ongoing debate. The controversy presents a significant point of contention between the rival parties, each blaming the other of financial malpractice in advertising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

