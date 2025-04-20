Left Menu

Police Nab Trio in Heroin Seizure on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Three alleged narco smugglers were apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir Police after 22 grams of a heroin-like substance were seized during a vehicle check on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The suspects, en route to Udhampur, are currently under investigation to uncover a larger smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 07:39 IST
Three interstate narco smugglers held with heroin in Udhampur (Photo/J-K Police) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained three individuals suspected of narcotics smuggling during a routine vehicle check at the Phalata naka point on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday. Authorities reported the seizure of 22 grams of a heroin-like substance.

According to officials, the suspects, identified as Ishfaq Ahmed from Srinagar and Farooq and Mohd Kamal Hussain from Delhi, were intercepted while traveling from Jammu to Udhampur. A case has been filed at Police Station Rehambal under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ongoing police investigation aims to uncover the broader network involved in this smuggling operation, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

