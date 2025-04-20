Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Anti-Trafficking Operation at Agartala Railway Station

In a concerted operation, law enforcement agencies, including the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence units, successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station. This operation, conducted on a Saturday, has raised serious security concerns as police investigations reveal that the detainees, one woman and two men, had illegally crossed into India.

The suspects, identified as Kamrun Nessa from Dhaka and Md. Ismail Hossain and Md. Noor Hossain from Chittagong, are currently being interrogated at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Preliminary investigations suggest their intended travel to southern Indian states was part of a larger human trafficking or illegal immigration network. Officials suggest more arrests are imminent as deeper insights are expected from extended questioning.

Scholars highlight that this arrest underscores an ongoing national security challenge. A case has been registered, and the suspects will appear in court shortly. Meanwhile, in a separate crackdown, Delhi Police detained eight Bangladeshi nationals on April 15, 2025, marking another significant strike against illegal immigration networks. Deportation procedures were swiftly executed with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, illuminating the broader issue of illegal migration routes active since 2007. (ANI)

