Tragic Plane Crash in Central Illinois Kills Four

A heartbreaking tragedy struck central Illinois when a single-engine Cessna C180G airplane crashed, resulting in the loss of four lives. The aircraft went down in a field near the unincorporated community of Trilla.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers confirmed the victims included two men and two women. However, further information is withheld until next of kin are notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the incident occurred after the plane collided with power lines. In response, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed his condolences and assured the public that his administration is closely monitoring developments.

