Patanjali Foods Faces Penalty for Groundwater Rule Breach

Patanjali Foods Ltd has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Central Ground Water Authority due to a violation of groundwater regulation.

The company's regulatory filing indicated that this penalty stems from not fulfilling the recharge criteria associated with a previously issued No Objection Certificate (NOC).

This sanction, however, does not materially affect the company's financial or operational activities, apart from the financial penalty itself. Patanjali Foods Ltd, under the guidance of Baba Ramdev, continues to be a leading entity in India's edible oil market.

