Steady German Yields: Investor Focus Shifts to US Data and ECB Meeting

On Monday, German government bond yields remained stable as investors directed their attention towards significant US economic data and an upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting scheduled later this week. Recently, borrowing costs in the euro area have decreased due to an unfavourable economic outlook and a decline in market inflation expectations below 2%.

The 10-year German yield, considered a benchmark for the euro area, was at 2.12%, showing little variation. Despite trending lower recently, the yield observed its first weekly increase in over a month last week, rising by 6 basis points. The direction of ECB policy is expected to play a crucial role in its future trajectory.

Most analysts project a 25 basis point ECB rate cut this Thursday while highlighting the importance of ECB communication during this period, which might offer insights into future moves. Also influencing bond trends will be US inflation data set for Wednesday, potentially affecting Federal Reserve's monetary easing path expectations. Political developments in France also remain under review as investors responded to fluctuating risk premiums and economic convergence prospects in the region.

