India's Aviation Industry Faces Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

Airlines across India are grappling with an alarming surge in hoax bomb threats, as newly released data indicates a sharp rise in incidents over the last five years. In an alarming revelation, a staggering 719 hoax threats were reported in 2024 alone, out of a total of 809 since 2020.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and infrastructure by mandating robust security protocols to deal with such threats. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol outlined these statistics and proposed measures in a recent parliamentary session.

To mitigate these threats, the BCAS has implemented a Bomb Threat Contingency Plan, including the formation of Bomb Threat Assessment Committees at airports to evaluate and respond to potential risks. Additionally, advisories have been issued to stakeholders to reinforce security and prevent unlawful activities impacting civil aviation.

