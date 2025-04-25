UAE Takes Bold Steps to Combat Child Abuse, Enhance Protection Measures

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made substantial progress in its efforts to combat child exploitation and abuse, according to a United Nations expert who recently concluded an official visit to the country. The 11-day mission, led by Mama Fatima Singhateh, UN Special Rapporteur on the sale, sexual exploitation, and sexual abuse of children, highlighted both achievements and areas needing further development.

Significant Progress Since 2009

Singhateh noted that since the last visit by her predecessor in 2009, the UAE has undertaken commendable actions to strengthen its child protection landscape. “The UAE has made remarkable strides in promoting and protecting child rights,” she said. “Many positive changes have been made, aligning well with my predecessor’s recommendations.”

One of the country’s landmark initiatives is the implementation of the 2016 Child Rights Law, commonly referred to as the Wadeema Law. This law serves as a foundational piece of legislation to safeguard children’s rights and lays out clear provisions for their protection and welfare.

Child Protection Infrastructure

The country has developed an increasingly robust institutional framework. Key entities include:

Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Centre – responsible for policy and enforcement coordination.

Social Support Centres – which offer psychological and legal assistance to affected children.

Ministry of Education’s Child Protection Unit – overseeing child welfare within the school system.

Singhateh visited several flagship institutions during her trip, including:

Child Center in Abu Dhabi

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

Aman Shelter for Women and Children in Ras Al Khaimah

Himaya Foundation for Woman and Child in Ajman

Kanaf Centre in Sharjah

She praised the “one-stop, interdisciplinary and multi-agency” model that these centers embody, which minimizes re-traumatization by providing comprehensive support services—legal, psychological, social, and medical—under one roof.

Areas for Improvement

Despite the notable progress, Singhateh emphasized that more work is needed, particularly in improving access to reporting mechanisms for abuse. She stressed that streamlining reporting channels, enhancing public education and awareness, strengthening the capacities of NGOs, and developing a centralized, accessible data system are vital next steps.

“The Government’s efforts are commendable, but increasing public trust and encouraging victims or witnesses to report abuse remains a challenge,” she stated.

Looking Ahead: A Sustained Commitment

Singhateh concluded her visit with a call for sustained political will and collaborative engagement from all sectors involved in child protection. She expressed hope that her findings and recommendations would serve as a catalyst for further advancements.

“I am encouraged by the significant work that has already been done, and I hope that my visit and report will contribute to the Government’s efforts to strengthen existing measures and address gaps,” she said.

Her full findings will be compiled into a formal report to be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council in March 2026, providing a roadmap for future action.